Rising Country Star Dylan Wolfe Arrested in Nashville

Rising country music star Dylan Wolfe is currently experiencing legal woes after he was arrested in Nashville crashing his vehicle and having a gun on him.

According to WDBJ7, Wolfe was charged with driving under the influence and possessing a weapon while intoxicated. Authorities revealed the incident took place on I-24 West in Nashville late last month. Wolfe revealed to the responding officers he had crashed his vehicle but kept staring at his phone.

Dylan Wolfe later told the officers had consumed three mixed drinks that contained Crown Royalw whisky within an hour before driving. After he consented to a field sobriety test, Wolfe allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment. However, he refused to give a blood or breathing test for chemical testing.

Upon searching his vehicle, the officers discovered a gun.

Although he hasn’t addressed the incident, Dylan Wolfe continues to share more videos of his latest work on Instagram. He recently posted a video of him singing Three Doors Down’s hit track Here Without You. He also shared a clip of the song he wrote for Kanaan Brock Sinner and Saint.

Dylan Wolfe Signed a Publishing Deal With Rise House & Lyric Music Publishing in Mid-2023

In June 2023, Dylan Wolfe reportedly signed a publishing deal with Rise House and Lyric Music Publishing. Prior to the signing, Wolfe had garnered a large following on social media due to his TikTok videos. He also had 10 million streams on his recent singles Wasting My Time and Something To Talk About.

Along with his videos, Wolfe co-wrote Bailey Zimmerman’s track From The Fall from his 2022 EP Leave The Light On.

“For 7 years I’ve been playing music, writing songs, working a job, traveling back and forth to Nashville from Illinois and I always prayed that someone would hear my stuff, see my hard work and be willing to take a chance with me,” Wolfe said at the time. “That has finally happened and I couldn’t be more blessed! I’m so excited to be a part of the Riser House family and to have my mentor Drew as part of the team as well. My career has only just begun and the expectations are high for the future!”

Wolfe is notably the first artist to sign to Lyric Music Publishing. Founder Drew Baldridge shared, “I’ve watched Dylan since day 1 cut his teeth playing in the same dive bars that I started playing in back in southern IL. His work ethic is unmatched and he continues to grow every day in his artistry and songwriting. I’m so excited to be partnering with Jennifer Johnson and her incredible team at Riser House to give Dylan’s music the light it deserves!”