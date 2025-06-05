Country Singer and His Wife Admit They Weren’t Expecting Latest Pregnancy

Although they are excited to be welcoming their third child later this year, country singer Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren, admitted they weren’t expecting the latest pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Lanes discussed their pregnancy. “Needless to say, cycle tracking isn’t the most effective thing,” Lauren declared with a laugh. “But clearly, I’m just gonna go with the belief that it was meant to be, and this little human being is meant to be on his earth.”

She further shared, “I’m kind of glad that we didn’t have to make the decision. It was just decided for us.”

The country singer and his wife announced the pregnancy news on May 29. The couple is already parents to two boys, Dutton and Baker

“It’s very exciting,” Chris said. “I’m exhausted just thinking about having a newborn. I’m too old for this!”

Lauren and Chris Discuss the Possibility Of Having a Baby Girl, and How the Boys Reacted to the Pregnancy News

Lauren pointed out that Chris is not too old for their family’s daily “WWE SmackDowns” with their sons. She then spoke about possibly having a baby girl.

“Maybe some softening of the testosterone that’s swirling around our toddlers right now would be nice,” she noted. “I know how to be a boy mom like the back of my hand at this point. And I feel confident in that role. And I love being a boy mom. But truly, a healthy baby has always been the number one wish.”

Chris then said, “I’ve never envisioned myself as a girl dad before, so I would be a little nervous if that were the case. I’m excited to find out, though.”

The country singer’s wife then opened up about the pregnancy symptoms she has been experiencing. “I don’t know why they call it ‘morning’ sickness,” she stated. “Because mine has been all day.”

Regarding how the boys reacted to the news, Lauren said Dutton understood and quickly shared it with his classmates. However, Baker had a different reaction. “When we talked about a baby in my belly, he points to his belly and says, ‘Me, too,'” Lauren added. “So maybe he understands. I don’t know!”