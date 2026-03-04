country-singer-who-worked-with-pitbull-announces-big-baby-news

A country singer known for his hit collaboration with rapper Pitbull just announced a new, slightly more intimate collaboration with his wife.

Tyler Filmore (aka just Filmore) and his wife Paige have officially gone from a party of three to a family of four! On Feb. 25, they announced the arrival of Baby No. 2, and Filmore gave fans a first look at the adorable August Jane Filmore in a sweet Instagram post.

Little August made her grand debut on Feb. 21.

Of course, fans of the artist, who has collaborated with Pitbull on the banger “USA,” jumped into the comments section to congratulate the country singer on his cute little one.

“Wishing you the very best! She’s perfect in every way!” one fan gushed. “She’s precious! Many blessings to you and your family!” another sweet fan added. “I love her name. Congrats!” a third fan chimed in.

Filmore and his wife, Paige, at the 2023 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence Awards on September 19, 2023, at The Fisher Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)



August Jane joins her big brother, Asher Brooks, who was born in June 2024. Filmore and Paige shared a gender reveal video for their second child on Christmas Day. The family sat on a picnic blanket and used stemmed glasses to cut into a cake, revealing pink icing to announce they were expecting a baby girl.

Country Singer’s Latest Album Features Another Collaboration with Pitbull

Meanwhile, the country singer-songwriter released his latest studio album, Atypical, on Feb. 20.

On the album, Filmore combines country, pop, hip-hop, and Latin influences, most notably in his collaboration with Pitbull on the track “Yeehaw.” The two first teamed up on “USA” in 2023 and have since built a friendship.

Rapper Pitbull and country singer Tyler Filmore performing in 2022. (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

“We became friends, and I just started showing up in his world, and we started working together,” the 33-year-old recently told PEOPLE of his relationship with Pittbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez). “I realized how much he loves country and rooted he is in that, actually. He seriously is Mr. Worldwide.”