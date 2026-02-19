Country Singer Targeted With Death Threats, Man Arrested

A Texas-based country music singer reportedly received a death threat linked to his involvement in the Rock the Country Music Festival.

Videos by Suggest

In early February, Baptiste Brafford of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested and charged with sending death threats to Tanner Usrey via Facebook.

According to the Sheridan Press, Brafford was charged with sending threatening messages to Usrey before his concert in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 6. Despite the threats, Usrey’s show proceeded as scheduled.

In the messages, Brafford warned that Usrey might face a fate similar to that of political influencer Charlie Kirk, who was killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September.

“Don’t come to Rapid City, you could end up ‘Charlie Kirk’ spreading that same hate. It be an arrow though,” one message reads. “Hey a 30-06 (thirty-ought-six) would blow your head off. That’s what killed Charlie Queen yet didn’t blow his head off. You think it was an 06 (ought-six) but any good ole boy knows that was a .223 at best,” the message added.

Screenshots of the threats were sent to the Sheridan Police Department, who contacted Usrey. When asked if he believed the threat was genuine, the “Hold on to Me” singer said he didn’t know, but added, “People are crazy.”

Suspect Who Allegedly Threatened Country Singer with Death Threats Claimed He was Drunk at the Time

Police located Brafford at his home, where he admitted to sending the messages, explaining he was “drunk” at the time. He also stated that he had deleted the threats shortly after sending them a month earlier.

Brafford was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor telephonic threats. He pleaded not guilty and was released from the Sheridan County Detention Center after posting a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Country singer Tanner Usrey performing in 2025. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Usrey acknowledged the death threat on his X account on Jan. 12, suggesting it was linked to his upcoming appearance at the Rock the Country Music Festival. The festival’s lineup was announced that same day.

“Getting death threats for being on a festival lineup is f—ing CRAZY…” the country singer wrote then.

The Rock the Country Music Festival has been plagued with issues since its announcement. This is possibly because headliners like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump. To date, four performers have dropped out of the festival.