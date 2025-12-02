country-singer-songwriter-and-wife-announce-birth-of-baby-girl

Nashville-based country singer-songwriter Adam Craig and his wife, Emily, had one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving—a brand-new baby.

Videos by Suggest

The country artist, who penned Jason Aldean’s “Church Pew or Bar Stool,” took to Instagram to share the good news.



“Gracie Lynn is here!” Craig captioned a sweet selfie of the new baby, his wife, and himself cozied up in a hospital bed.

“Our little girl! God is great. My wife @emwitters is an absolute superhero. So happy, so blessed, so much love. So tired. Happy Thanksgiving,” he added.

Plenty of the “Why Can’t She” singer’s fans took to the comments section to congratulate the country artist’s new bundle of joy.

“So happy for you guys!!! She’s beautiful,” one fan gushed. “Papa Craig,” a second fan declared. “Congratulations @adamcraigofficialand Em. Lil one is so adorable,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, the country singer’s Music City pals also weighed in on the baby news.

“Beautiful, buddy! Congratulations to yall,” indie country artist Jacob Davis wrote. “Congrats, buddy! Nothin like it!” songwriter Ben Hayslip added. Country singer Kelsey Hart chimed in with a pair of clapping emojis.

Adam Craig ‘Eloped’ with His Wife Back in 2021

This is the second child for Craig and his wife, who “eloped” back in 2021.

“We eloped. Got to marry my best friend today!” the “Close Your Eyes” songwriter shared on Instagram in July of 2021, alongside a photo of him and Emily holding a summer bouquet by a lake.

Then on December 10, 2023, the couple announed the arrival of their first baby.

“Christmas came early. Little Witt has arrived! Born 12/5/23 at 2:19 am. 7lbs 8 oz. Perfect little boy,” he captioned a photo of the little one resting in a car seat.

“Emily is a superhero,” Craig added. “Throughout the entire pregnancy, she was unbelievable. I’m thrilled to get to be parents together. Here’s to it @emwitters ! Welcome baby Witt!!!”

If you’d like to congratulate Adam Craig in person, you’re in luck. The country artist is playing a show at Nashville’s intimate Bluebird Cafe on December 27.