Country Singer Reveals Engagement — Just Months After Finalizing His Divorce From Fellow Musician

A country singer’s heart is on the mend and in tune again… just months after wrapping up his divorce from a fellow country crooner.

On Dec. 27, Jay Allen shared an Instagram Reel of his proposal to fiancée Renée Lynn.

The footage shows the 39-year-old The Voice alum and Lynn, both looking a bit more goth than honky tonk, dressed head-to-toe in black, standing in front of a Christmas tree. The former dramatically hands the latter a gift to unwrap.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Lynn says in the clip, clearly confused as she pulls a white sweatshirt from the box. The plot thickens when she sees “Future Mrs. Allen” printed across the front. “Wait, what? Oh my God. Oh my God.” While she’s processing this fashion statement, Allen drops to one knee. “Renée Lynn, in front of all of your most important people that you love so much, will you marry me?” he asks.

“A Christmas we’ll always remember,” the country singer wrote alongside the sweet footage.

Allen also shared photos from the Christmas Day proposal, showing Lynn wearing her pear-shaped cluster diamond engagement ring.

“SHE SAID YES!!!!!” the “Top It Off” singer wrote alongside the snaps. “Merry Christmas to my beautiful Renée. With a sober mind, I can confidently say that I’m in love with you and want a family with you. God only knows what we’ve both been through to get here. Thank you for waiting for me. My gift is you.”

Allen’s engagement followed seven months after his divorce from country singer Kylie Morgan was finalized.

Country Singer Jay Allen Dishes on His Divorce Days After His Engagement…

Perhaps souring his big engagement news, Allen took to social media on Dec. 28 to dish on his recent divorce.

“To set the record straight…my ex had an affair on ME, and that was why we got divorced,” he alleged, not at all raising a red flag for his current fiancée. “I found out in the fall of 2024 that it was happening behind my back, in my home.”

“I was already unhappy as she did not support my sobriety and was obviously trying to hide something, but this gave me a reason to move on,” the “Whiskey Prayer” singer continued.

Country singer Jay Allen performs in 2023. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Allen also noted that he and Lynn decided to share the statement together.

“As most of you know, in May, I publicly shared my divorce with my ex. However, there’s much more to the story I had initially decided not to share. At the time, it was important to me to take the high road and simply try to find healing and peace,” he continued in an extremely long post.

Allen alleged that he had to “sit back and quietly watch my ex run my name through the mud, sharing songs on social media that falsely depicted me as a bad husband with a ‘black heart.'”

“If you know me, you know how I treated her, but I continued to stay silent,” the “Blank Stares” artist added.

Jay Allen Warns Negative Fans ‘Will Be Blocked’

Allen then noted that after announcing the engagement, he and Renée were “shocked” by several “judgmental comments.” He responded by sharing what he claimed was the “correct timeline” of his relationship with Morgan.

The many juicy (alleged) details involve a former “buddy” stealing Allen’s wife, a radio station manager spilling the sweet tea on the affair, and a prenup tossed out like yesterday’s leftovers.

“If you leave a negative comment, you will be blocked,” he warned any overly opinionated fans following his extremely detailed account.

Meanwhile, that same day, Morgan seemed to respond to Allen’s post on her Instagram Stories. Shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Alek Halverson, kissing his toddler daughter.

“After years of therapy, I learned how to choose peace amongst others projected self deflecting chaos. Took me a long time & still learning. #youcanthurtmeanymore,” she captioned the image.