country-singer-gets-medical-treatment-after-waking-up-with-scary-symptoms

Country singer Aaron Copeland is recovering after waking up with scary health symptoms that landed him in the hospital.

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In an Instagram post earlier this week, Copeland opened up about the incident, stating he sought medical treatment following the “little scare.” He shared a photo of himself with wires attached.

“Woke up with chest tightness, blurry vision, sweats, numb left arm and felt fluttery.,” he explained. “EKG, bloodwork, & x ray all came back legit.”

Thankfully, the singer said the symptoms were not due to any major health issue. “No heart attack and doc said my heart is super healthy thank the lord. Better safe than sorry when heart failure runs in the family. Praise Him.”

Following the initial Instagram post, Copeland wrote on , “Feeling good, feeling good again…”

Copeland is currently taking part in the Tonk Takeover, which brings the “Heartbeat of Texas Country” to Dublin, Ireland.

“We’re bringing the raw energy and rich sound of authentic Texas Country music to the vibrant streets of Dublin City between,” the description reads. “Join us for an unforgettable adventure that fuses the best of both worlds: Texas country music and authentic Irish charm, with the thrill of exploring Dublin’s iconic landmarks and traditions.”

Along with Copeland, other country singers participating in the Tonk Takeover are Jason Allen, Mike Stenley, Maison Shearer, and Case Chesnutt.

Fans Show Love and Support for the Singer Amid Medical Scare

Not long after he made the post, Copeland received love and support from his fans.

“Had same thing happen multiple times times within 2 months,” one fan wrote. “Kept going back to hospital. Ending up being anxiety that caused panic attacks.”

A fellow fan also suggested that anxiety could have played a role in the medical scare. “Could be anxiety attack or a panic attack. I get panic attacks. Very similar symptoms to heart attack. They’re no joke.”

Another fan wrote, “Had the same thing a couple years ago and it’s in the family.”

Meanwhile, an admirer stated, “Good news! Now find out what those symptoms were from! Sitting at my cardiologist office with the spouse right now!”

Fellow country singer Scotty Alexander jokingly commented, “Glad ur ok man! Also, great way to get a n— posted. Bravo.”