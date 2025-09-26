Country Singer Gives Heartbreaking Cancer Update, Cancels Tour

The Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo shared an update on his health and what it means for the future of the beloved country band.

Malo has been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since June 2024, while continuing to tour with breaks for treatment. However, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, he announced that all future shows are canceled as he focuses on his treatment.

“I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this s**t out of my head/’ Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow,” Malo wrote. “We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies.”

LMD, or Leptomeningeal Disease, is a condition where cancer cells spread to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Malo stated that the band will focus on non-touring projects, including the release of live recordings and new merchandise. Although the Mavericks’ dates on Dwight Yoakam’s Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo tour have been canceled, the band still plans to perform at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in December.

Country Singer Raul Malo Thanks Family, Friends and Fans for ‘Love, Prayers, and Well Wishes’

The singer also thanked everyone for their well-wishes and support.

“I want to let everybody know, I am in no way alone, or scared. I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans,” Malo said. “I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now. To my friends who have sent me texts and messages, I want you to know that I’ve read them all. I can’t return them all, but your love, prayers, and well wishes have not gone unnoticed.”

Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs in 2022. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Malo also vowed to continue his fight.

“We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead,” the singer added.

“Fight, recover, rest, repeat.”

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the ailing country singer.

“I can’t imagine how hard this decision was for you. Someone asked me the other day who is my favorite singer of all time? Without hesitation, I said, Raul Malo. Wishing you complete healing,” one thoughtful fan wrote.