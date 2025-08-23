Country Group Reveals Another Concert Cancellation as Singer’s Health Complications Continue

Country group The Mavericks plan to pause touring in early 2026 as frontman Raul Malo undergoes the final phase of his cancer treatment.

The band announced on Instagram recently that they are canceling their appearance on the Sandy Beaches Cruise next January. The cancellation is due to Malo undergoing hernia repair surgery that month, a procedure needed to address complications from a previous cancer surgery.

Following that, the Mavericks will take a brief break from their tour schedule.

“The recovery time following this procedure will require us to take the first couple months of 2026 off for him to rest and recuperate,” the country group wrote, “and hopefully be the final hurdle in his cancer treatment.”

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs in 2022. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

“This decision was not made lightly,” The Mavericks pointed out while apologizing to fans.

“We are deeply grateful for your understanding during this time,” the group added. “Thank you for your patience and kindness. We hope to sail with you all again soon.”

Country Group Frontman Reflects on His Cancer Journey

Reflecting on an intense 22-city tour in just 30 days, The Mavericks’ frontman Raul Malo shared a heartfelt health update on Instagram.

“As always, we will keep you all updated as we roll along in this journey,” he wrote on July 28. “And thank you to all that came out to see us. You made the miles worthwhile.”

Doctors removed a tumor from Malo’s liver in December, but his recovery has had complications. In June, the singer shared another health update, explaining that he now wears a hernia belt “to help keep my insides in place” due to issues from the surgery.

However, the “What A Crying Shame” singer remained optimistic about his ongoing cancer journey.

“16 rounds of chemo have done what they’re made to do…kill cancer,” Malo wrote at the time. “I’m not out of the woods yet, but I’m on my way.”