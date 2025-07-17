country-singer-cancels-4-more-concerts-after-continued-health-struggles

Famed country singer Nate Smith has been forced to cancel numerous concerts as he continues to face health struggles behind the scenes.

The musician took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that he is still on vocal rest, which has caused him to cancel four additional concerts he had scheduled.

In a message to his fans (aka friends), Smith revealed the bad news. “As you know, I’ve been laying low over the past month on strict vocal rest,” he explained. “I truly thought I could hit the ground running, but after the first show back in Rushville, IL (y’all were amazing but he way)”

“The reality is, I’m not 100% yet,” he pointed out. “And I need more time to say on the road to recovery.”

Due to his health struggles, the country singer said he was unable to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He stated the cancellation broke his heart. “Sad to say that I will need to cancel my next four shows,” he wrote. “Canada, I Love You and I’ll be back soon!”

“To everyone, thank you so much for your support and patience,” he added. “And I promise we will get this thing dialed in ASAP!!!!”

The Country Singer’s Health Struggles Began Last Month After Performing With Jason Aldean

The country singer first opened up about health struggles after performing with Jason Aldean last month.

“While I’m currently on a dream tour with [Jason] Aldean (still can’t believe I’m on this tour!), I recently had to cancel a few appearances after struggling with some vocal issues,” he stated. “After trying everything I could do and under the direction of my doctors, I’m now on strict vocal rest through the end of June.”

He further shared, “We’ve all come to the decision that the best way to get my voice fully back is to rest it for the first time in almost five years. This is the part that is so hard for me, because I have multiple bucket list shows coming up this month (including CMA Fest).”

Smith stated that the health setback breaks his heart because he won’t get to see his fans. “My commitment to everyone is to truly rest so I can get back out to do what I love more than anything,” he added. “My voice will absolutely recover, and I’ll be dreaming of the road until then. Promise I’ll make it up to you!”