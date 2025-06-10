Country Singer Faces Health Setback, Breaks ‘Tough’ News to Fans

A country singer was forced to break some “tough” news to fans as he faces a health setback while on tour.

In a post on Instagram, Nate Smith shared his thoughts on his recent shows and expressed his gratitude to his fans. “2025 has already been such a blast,” he wrote. “I hope you know how seeing you all at my shows gives me so much life!”

However, the country singer went on to reveal that a health setback is causing him to cancel some of his upcoming appearances.

“While I’m currently on a dream tour with [Jason] Aldean (still can’t believe I’m on this tour!), I recently had to cancel a few appearances after struggling with some vocal issues,” he explained. “After trying everything I could do and under the direction of my doctors, I’m now on strict vocal rest through the end of June.”

Smith then stated, “We’ve all come to the decision that the best way to get my voice fully back is to rest it for the first time in almost five years. This is the part that is so hard for me, because I have multiple bucket list shows coming up this month (including CMA Fest).”

The country singer pointed out that the health setback breaks his heart because he won’t get to see his fans. “My commitment to everyone is to truly rest so I can get back out to do what I love more than anything,” he added. “My voice will absolutely recover, and I’ll be dreaming of the road until then. Promise I’ll make it up to you!”

The Country Singer Previously Opened Up About Recently Losing 55 Pounds

During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Nate Smith discussed how he had recently decided to make a few lifestyle changes.

“I feel like the last few years I got pretty heavy,” he said about his weight. “Every day, I would look in the mirror, and I just felt bad about myself. I just was so depressed, and literally, I didn’t like the way I looked. I didn’t like the way my clothes fit. It’s something I’ve been sad about for a long time.”

The country singer noted there was a time when he was drinking too much. “Last year and the year before were a blur,” he pointed out. “I was drunk so often at shows. I was trying to find an escape, and literally that was my thing. It was the funnest time of my life, but I didn’t realize I was killing myself.”

“You can’t party every day,” Smith continued. “It has to be a treat, especially if you want to be here for the long haul.”

The singer further shared that he started paying more attention to his health after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection last fall. “I was eating healthy for two days, and I thought we might as well just do it now.”

Although he has lost 55 pounds through a high protein diet and calorie counting, Smith said he was “still struggling.”

“I mean, I like white mochas in the morning at Starbucks,” he added with a laugh. “But I started just reducing the pumps of the mocha. And then, eventually, I did sugar-free vanilla. Now I do sugar-free vanilla and a half and half in my coffee, and I don’t even think about it.”