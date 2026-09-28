Country Singer Among 5 Dead in Latest Tragic Helicopter Crash

Rick Sollo, one half of the beloved Brazilian country music duo Rick & Renner, has died at the age of 59.

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Sollo, whose real name was Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, was traveling via helicopter as the duo celebrated 40 years of working together, according to multiple outlets.

The crash took place on September 21, in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina, Penn Live reported. Sollo’s helicopter was traveling from Porto Belo to São Joaquim when it went missing, the outlet said, citing CNN Brazil.

Rick Sollo appears in cover art for his album ‘Foi Deus’ (Credit: Universal Music)

Authorities searched for the aircraft for a day, according to reports. Fire department officials told CNN that the wreckage was found in a part of the country that was hard to access. According to Brazilian outlet Metropoles, the helicopter was found around 12:00 a.m. on September 22.

Military Police, Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and firefighters led the search for the helicopter, as well as search and rescue dogs, more than 10 vehicles, and drones with thermal identification capability.

The four others on board: businessman Bruno Avelar, videographer Paulo Soares, pilot Antonio Roberto Nobrega de Araujo and co-pilot Leopoldo Barros Teixeiera, also died.

Rick & Renner were in the middle of their “40 Anos” tour. Days before the crash, they performed in Sorriso, Mato Grosso. They were next scheduled to play a show on September 24 at the Festa do Peão de Edealina in Goiás.