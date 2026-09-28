AEW Star Pac Dies Unexpectedly at 40

AEW has lost one of its most beloved wrestlers. Pac, whose real name is Benjamin Satterley, has died unexpectedly at the age of 40.

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AEW (All Elite Wrestling) announced the death on Sunday, with The California Post reporting that he was found dead in his car outside a restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the AEW statement read. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

According to AEW, Sattlerley signed with them in 2019. He held multiple championships and “competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

“Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

Further details surrounding Satterley’s sudden death aren’t immediately available. But he competed against Andrade El Ídolo on Saturday in Chicago for the AEW National Championship and lost, per CBS News.

Satterley began wrestling at the age of 18 after developing an interest in the sport thanks to his aunt. He began wrestling internationally in 2007 and later performed for WWE as “Adrian Neville” from 2012 to 2019. He joined AEW upon its inception in 2019, often using the nickname “The Bastard.”

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband [and] friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace,” AEW owner Tony Khan wrote on X.

Fellow AEW wrestler Will Ospreay also shared a tribute. “The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” he wrote. “Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others. Forever our BASTARD 💚RIP Pac.”