Country Music Star Opens up About His Mental Health and Soberity

A country music star has opened up about the mental health struggles he has experienced over the past couple of months.

In his recent Instagram post, Zach Bryan got candid about his mental health while revealing he’s two months sober. He shared how he decided to stop drinking after a 20-day solo motorcycle trip across the U.S.

“At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington, thinking, ‘I really need some f—ing help,” Bryan explained. “Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn’t fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person. I was not content, but I also feared showing weakness because that’s not who I am or how I was raised.”

The country music star further pointed out that he used alcohol as a way to cope with his “perpetual discontent.” However, he noted that he didn’t drink for the taste. It was because alcohol was a “consistent black hole” in him, always needing its void filled.

“I had been lied about and doxxed on the internet,” he continued. “I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing live, sometimes six nights a week.”

The Country Music Star Struggled With ‘Earth-Shattering’ Panic Attacks Amid Mental Health Woes

Meanwhile, Bryan revealed that the stress of his career and personal life led him to have “earth-shattering” panic attacks.

“The anxiety I felt was paralyzing,” he pointed out. “And I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out.”

The country singer then decided it was finally time to get help. “I went out of my way to find a therapist,” he shared. “And made the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes.”

Bryan further noted that he hasn’t touched alcohol for nearly two months. He pointed out his family’s support throughout his sobriety journey so far.

“I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole,” Bryan stated. “There is nothing I need to get me by anymore.”

He then encouraged his fans to seek mental health support if needed. “If you or any of your friends are too tough, too scared, or too stubborn to reach out, know that the most stubborn dumba– on the planet did and didn’t regret it.”

“I don’t believe in absolutes. One day, maybe, I’ll learn to control my habits,” he added. “But for now, I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.