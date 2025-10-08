country-music-star-condemns-ice-raids-in-new-political-song

Critics are slamming a country music star after he released a political song condemning raids being conducted by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Videos by Suggest

Zach Bryan, a US Navy veteran, released a sneak peek of his upcoming single “Bad News,” which led to critics calling him out for his assumed criticism of the Trump administration.

The country music star’s new political song features lyrics such as these. “And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, kids are still scared and all alone.”

Bryan is also heard singing, “My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got, the generational story of dropping the plot. I heard the cops came, Cocky motherf—ers, ain’t they?”

“The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling, the middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing,” he continues to sing. “Got some bad news. The fading of the red, white, and blue.”

Among those who slammed Bryan for the song was country singer John Rich. “Who’s ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour?” Rich wrote. “Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one.”

Rich was referencing when the Dixie Chicks were canceled for speaking out against President Bush and the Iraq War.

Fellow country singer, Jack Owen, reposted Rich’s remark, adding, “He’s a [toolbox emoji].”

Just before releasing the political song clip, Bryan broke the record for the largest ticketed concert in US history.

The Country Music Star Clarifies Details about Some of the Political Song’s Lyrics

Days after releasing the clip, Bryan took to his Instagram Stories to address the criticism surrounding the political song’s lyrics.

“I wrote this song months ago. I posted this song three months ago as a snippet. This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media,” he pointed out. “This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it.”

Zach Bryan addresses criticism about his new political song. (Photo by Zach Bryan/Instagram)

Bryan then wrote, “When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

The country music star further pointed out that he has served and loves the country. “The song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space,” he continued. “I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a–hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much s— it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared.”

Bryan went on to note that he is not on either of the “radical sides” of the political aisle. “To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in, just know I’m trying my best too,” he added. “And we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes.”