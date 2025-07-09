Country Music Singer and Wife Welcome Their Third Child Together Just 3 Years After Nearly Divorcing

Despite previous marital woes, country music star Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, recently welcomed their third child.

While speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Hunt confirmed the news, revealing that the newborn boy was named Weyland Allen Hunt.

The country music star further admitted that he hasn’t slept well since the debut of his third child in May. When asked about how his other children have adjusted to the latest addition, Hunt shared, “They’re good. A little sleep deprived. Our most recent child got here in May, so he’s finally starting to sleep a little better.”

“We got spoiled with the first two,” he continued. “They were fairly easy, but Weyman, my third one, Weyman’s his name, he likes to beat to his own drum, I guess you could say.”

Cedartown First Methodist, where Hunt and his family attend church services, posted details about Weyman’s birth in late May.

“It’s a Boy!” the post reads. “Hannah & Sam Hunt announce the birth of their son, Weyman Allen Hunt, born May 21st, weighing 8lbs & 6oz, and 20 1/2 in. long. The proud grandparents are Joan & Allen Hunt. Congratulations to the entire Hunt Family!”

The post also features an adorable photo of newborn Weyland.

The birth comes just a couple of months after Sam Hunt was arrested for driving too fast and violating an interlock device, which is a car breathalyzer that prevents drivers from driving under the influence.

The Country Star and His Wife Nearly Divorced 3 Years Ago

The country star and his wife welcomed their third child three years after they were on the verge of divorce.

In February 2022, Fowler filed for divorce after five years of marriage. In the filing, she accused Hunt of “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” She initially withdrew the petition after originally submitting it in the wrong county.

However, the divorce was called off that April, just weeks before the couple was expecting their first child.

A source told Us at the time, “The divorce has been called off and they are back together. Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah. They’re both very focused on the baby’s arrival.”

Sam and Hannah welcomed their eldest child, daughter Lucy Lu, one month later. They then welcomed their second baby, a boy named Lowry Lee, in November 2023.

Right before Lowry’s birth, Sam opened up about his marriage with Hannah, along with expanding his family. “I think I’ve grown more in the past 10 years of my life than any other period,” he explained. “But my biggest lesson, starting a family is the right choice. And I’m thankful I made that choice.”