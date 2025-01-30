country-star-sam-hunt-just-got-arrested-again

More than five years after he was infamously arrested for DUI, country music star Sam Hunt was once again booked after making a bad behind-the-wheel decision.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Hunt was placed behind bars in Henderson County, Tennessee, on Jan. 20 after he was driving too fast and violated an interlock device, which is a car breathalyzer that prevents drivers from driving under the influence.

Hours after his arrest, Hunt was released on a $1,500 bond.

In November 2019, Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for a DUI. In August 2021, he was found guilty of the DUI charge and was sentenced to jail for a period of 11 and 29 days, which was later suspected except for just 48 hours at the DUI Education Center, which offers a required alcohol safety course. However, his driver’s license was suspended for one year.

Hunt hasn’t spoken publicly about the latest arrest.

Sam Hunt Took Full Responsibility For DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Hunt spoke about the arrest during an interview with HITS Daily Double.

“It happened,” he confirmed. “People in my camp were talking about suppressing it, but why would I be afraid to talk about it? If it happens, it’s true. I was raised and taught to respect [alcohol]. Moderation is important. I’ve never wanted to glorify it. It’s a cheap trick in country music, and I’ve always wanted to avoid that.”

The country star pointed out that he’s never been one to be messy while drinking. “I don’t like using [drinking] as a party song; for me, that wouldn’t be honest. I’ve never been the guy who shotguns a beer. I know people who partake that way, and I wouldn’t want to shake my finger or look down on them.”

Hunt recalled what led to his arrest. “It’s not that I don’t drink at all, but I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber. We’d Uber’d all night, then went back to a friend’s house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should’ve been more conscious, but I wasn’t. So I take responsibility.”

Sam Hunt also reflected on his DUI arrest with his 2023 single “Locked Up.”

“The night I got locked up / Everything went wrong,” the lyrics read. “The night I got messed up / I should’ve just stayed home / Picked up my phone / What can I say / Well, I thought that you’d walk away. But you stood by your man / Like Tammy Wynette / Did everything / You could’ve just quit / No, but you showed me love / Kept going when the going got tough / The night I got locked up.”