country-music-singer-cancels-upcoming-concert-after-being-hospitalized

Veteran country music singer Mark Chesnutt was reportedly rushed to a Louisiana hospital before a scheduled performance.

The 62-year-old was preparing to open for the band Alabama at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Thursday when he fell ill and was taken to the hospital, ABC affiliate WBRX News 2 reported.

Venue officials stated that the “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” singer was hospitalized for medical reasons but did not provide further details on his condition, WBRX reported. Chesnutt’s band performed on Thursday without him.

Country singer Mark Chesnutt performs on stage circa 2015. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

The singer remained hospitalized Friday, undergoing tests for “low sodium count and extreme high blood pressure,” The Eastern New Mexico News reported, citing his manager, Tony Conway.

Country Singer Mark Chesnutt Also Canceled a Scheduled Saturday Performance

The “Goin’ Through the Big D” singer was slated to perform at the One Portales Wine, Beer, and Music Festival in New Mexico on Saturday. However, Eastern New Mexico University announced the show’s cancellation.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mark Chesnutt will no longer be able to perform at the One Portales Wine, Beer, and Music Festival,” the university wrote on Instagram Friday. “We unfortunately will have to cancel the event. Refunds will be emailed to all ticket buyers in the upcoming days.”

Chesnutt’s hospitalization follows several health issues he has faced in the last few years. In November 2023, he announced on Instagram that he was taking time off to address “extreme health issues” but planned to return to touring the next year.

In June 2024, Chesnutt had emergency quadruple bypass surgery. This led him to cancel several shows, including his performance at Dauphin’s Countryfest.

After recovering from surgery, Chesnutt resumed performing in October 2024, appearing at the Songs and Stories of Dean Dillon concert in Alabama. His Instagram showed he continued to play shows in subsequent months.