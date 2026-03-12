Country Music Star Is ‘Mentally Unwell,’ Announces ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ From Touring

Putting his health first, country music star Colter Wall announced he is taking an “indefinite hiatus” from touring due to being “mentally unwell.”

In his latest Instagram post, Wall opened up about her mental health woes.

“Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you,” he explained. “We thank you for it. The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined.”

Wall then shared that after discussing his struggles with his team, he has decided to cancel his remaining shows. He will be on an indefinite hiatus from live music performing.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” Wall wrote.

He then added that tickets for the canceled shows would be automatically refunded from the original point of purchase.

The cancellations come a little over a month after Wall was scheduled to cancel his Fort Worth, Texas, performance due to severe weather.

Wall Previously Rescheduled His 2025 Tour Due to Personal Reasons

The 2026 performance cancellations also come a little over a year after Wall was forced to reschedule his 2025 shows.

“My reasons for doing so are quite personal, and I’ve always valued my privacy despite the nature of my occupation,” he explained at the time. “But I will simply say that some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health are greatly needed.”

He further shared, “I know this is not news people like to get and I don’t much like being to one to give it. Myself and my team take none of this lightly and we hope for your continued support and understanding. Thank you.”

The country music star made up for the cancellations by releasing his latest album, Memories and Empties, in November 2025.

While appearing on the Rodeo Time podcast in 2024, Wall shared some details about the album. “It’s just a bunch of sad drinking songs mostly,” he said. “I just wanted to make a record that sounded like Merle Haggard and the Strangers, late ’60s into the early ’70s.”

He also pointed out, “Honestly, to me, that’s where country music peaked. That’s my favorite stuff to listen to, and I think that was the best band in country music. I wanted to make a record that reminded me of that. So that’s what we did — or tried to do anyway.”