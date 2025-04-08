Country Music Legend Pongsri Woranuch Dead at 85, Cause of Death Revealed

Pongsri Woranuch, the pioneering Thai singer celebrated as the first Queen of Luk Tung (Thai country music), has passed away.

Woranuch died on April 6 at the age of 85, as confirmed by her son, Jujuk Boonnachoti, via Facebook. She had reportedly been battling lung disease. Some sources suggested it involved cancer, and had been in and out of the hospital in recent years. The news was first reported by the Bangkok Post and The Standard.

“And then Mom got on the last express train and left us,” her son revealed on Facebook. “No need to hug a pillow and sleep in the cold anymore, Mom. For all the actions, words, and thoughts that I have done carelessly or made mistakes, please forgive me.”

Woranuch, one of the most iconic figures in Thai music and culture, was born in Chai Nat Province in 1939. Her journey began humbly at the age of 15 when she worked as a servant for a traveling theatre troupe.

She showcased her talent by performing during intermissions and eventually became the leading lady of the troupe. In 1955, she released her first single, “Huajai Mai Mee Khrai Khrong” (No One Owns My Heart), which marked the start of her rise to fame. Shortly after, she joined Suraphol Sombatcharoen’s band, which propelled her to national stardom and kicked off a career that lasted for decades.

Pongsri Woranuch Becomes a Cultural Icon

Blending traditional Thai folk music with influences from beyond the region, Woranuch became renowned for her unique, high-pitched voice. She is best remembered for iconic songs such as “Kod Mon Non Nao,” “Nam Ta Mia Luang,” and “Duang Phitsawas” (“Urgent Love”).

Woranuch became a cultural icon and earned the title of the first Queen of Luk Tung. In 1992, she received the National Artist Award for her achievements in folk music. She is also remembered as a pioneer for female folk singers.

The funeral rites for Woranuch will be held on Thursday, April 17, at Wat Rai King in the Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom.