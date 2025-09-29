country-music-hall-of-famer-diagnosed-with-pancreatic-cancer

A country music legend has revealed to fans that he’s battling cancer.

Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys announced via his band’s website on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” the 82-year-old country music singer said. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

“I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months,” he added.

Country singer Richard Sterban has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Sterban has been a member of The Oak Ridge Boys for over 50 years, joining the group in 1972. His last performance with the band was at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Recently, Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in for him during the band’s tour.

Sterban’s Cancer Diagnosis Follows a Recent Passing in the Legendary Country Music Group

The Oak Ridge Boys, whose classic lineup included Sterban, Joe Bosnall, Duane Allen, and William Lee Golden, are best known for their contemporary take on gospel music, as well as their mainstream hit, “Elvira.” They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Sterban has also performed with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet and Elvis Presley.

Sterban’s diagnosis comes over a year after Bonsall’s death in July 2024, at 76, due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys perform in 2018. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Calvin Newton, who performed with the Oak Ridge Boys (then the Oak Ridge Quartet) from 1953 to 1956, passed away in March 2023 at 93.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family of [Calvin Newton], who was an important and iconic member of The Oak Ridge Boys’ gospel legacy from 1953-1956. Top to bottom: Joe Allred, Carlos Cook, Calvin Newton, Bob Weber, and Bobby Whitfield. RIP Calvin,” the Oak Ridge Boys wrote in a tribute at the time.