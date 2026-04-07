Country Music Hall of Famer Breaks Neck in Fall

A country music hall of famer is recovering from a broken neck after a recent fall.

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According to a press release, Ray Stevens is on the mend after breaking his neck following a fall on March 29. The 87-year-old was “briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home.”

Doctors have advised “The Streak” legend to wear a neck brace for approximately four weeks.

“Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery,” the release added.

Despite the injury, Stevens’ forthcoming album, Favorites Old & New, remains on track for its April 10 release via Curb Records. According to the release, the 13-track collection “features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters.”

The album includes classics like “The Look of Love,” “It Had To Be You,” and “Come Rain or Come Shine.” It also features new songs such as “I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon,” “Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On,” and “Time Machine.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New,’” the two-time Grammy winner explained in a press release statement. “It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

Ray Stevens Suffered a Heart Attack Last Summer

This recent neck injury follows a minor heart attack and surgery Stevens recovered from in July 2025. According to the press release at the time, the singer was recovering “after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery.” He went to a Nashville hospital after he “complained of chest pain,” where he underwent a heart catheterization procedure.

There, doctors determined the chest pain he experienced was from a minor heart attack. Though Stevens’ surgery was successful, he canceled his CabaRay Showroom performances in West Nashville to recover.

Stevens is known for his country hits and novelty songs like “The Streak” and “Mississippi Squirrel Revival.” His ballad “Everything Is Beautiful” won him a Grammy for Best Contemporary Male Vocalist in 1971. His version of “Misty” earned him another Grammy in 1976.

Stevens is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and the Christian Music Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.