country-music-favorite-diagnosed-with-neurological-disorder

A female country music favorite announced earlier this month that she has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Lisa McHugh took to her Facebook account to reveal her new health battle with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). She was previously diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia earlier this year.

“FND is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system work,” McHugh explained in her Facebook post. “Leading to a range of neurological symptoms such as limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, sensory issues, cognitive problems, and more.”

The country music singer then said that the specific cause of the neurological disorder has not been found. However, the known primary triggers are stress, trauma, and anxiety.

“And while there is no cure, it is treatable providing you adapt your life as much as possible to manage it,” she continued. “I guess the stress and trauma of this last year and everything we’ve went through has finally caught up with me and my body and it’s now decided to make me physically stop, process and heal from everything properly.”

McHugh was referencing the health struggles she and her family faced last year. Months after birth, her second child experienced numerous health scares, including health scares, including breathing difficulties, two hospitalisations for RSV, and issues such as allergies and iron deficiency.

The Country Music Starlette Continues to Remain Focused on Her Health Amid Neurological Disorder Battle

Continuing to speak about her battle with her neurological disorder, the country music star remains focused on her health.

“So I need to drastically adapt things in my life right now,” she explained. “And for the future to reduce the severity of the symptoms in any future flare ups.”

McHugh assured her fans that she is being cared for like a queen. She then praised her medical team at South West Acute Hospital in Northern Ireland. She said she has received “care and first-class treatment” so far.

“With all of that said, I’m going to sign off and take time out from everything for a while,” she pointed out. “To concentrate on recovering fully.”

McHugh signed off by asking fans to pray for her and her family.