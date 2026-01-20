country-band-to-release-their-1st-new-album-in-30-years

After a 30-year hiatus, a cult-favorite alternative country band is finally releasing a new album.

Videos by Suggest

Chicago’s Souled American has been crafting its unique, twangy rock since the mid-’80s. Despite high-profile fans like Jeff Tweedy and the Counting Crows, the band has been mostly quiet since 1996’s Notes Campfire. Following last year’s career anthology Rise Above It, the spotlight is finally back on them.

Now Souled American has announced Sanctions, their first album in 30 years, set for release on April 17 via Jealous Butcher.

Guitarist Chris Grigoroff and bassist Joe Adducci created the album with longtime collaborators and engineers Jeff Hamand and Clark Hayes. They’ve also released the first single from the upcoming album, “Boom Boom.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Souled American has scheduled a few live dates. They will play at the Avalon Lounge in the Catskills on April 18, Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on April 19, and SPACE in Evanston, IL, on April 26. The band is also slated to perform at Wilco’s Solid Sound festival in June.

Alt-country band Souled American performing at the Knitting Factory on July 11, 1999. Pictured: Chris Grigoroff (left) and Joe Adducci. (Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

“Waiting was easy. Taught by the best. Very happy about this!” one fan wrote in the comments section to the band’s announcement of the forthcoming album. “Who woulda thunk it?” another stunned fan added.

Sanctions arrives April 17 on Jealous Butcher.