Country Band to Quit Touring: ‘This Was Not an Easy Decision’

A popular country band is hanging up its touring boots after its fall run.

Asheville, North Carolina’s Town Mountain took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that after twenty years and countless shows, they’re leaving touring behind.

“After two decades on the road and just over 1500 shows together, Town Mountain will be stepping away from touring following our fall run,” the country band wrote.

“This was not an easy decision,” they added, “but it is one we made together with a lot of respect, reflection, and love for what we’ve built.”

Town Mountain announced they’re leaving touring behind. (Image via their Instagram)

Town Mountain will end their touring days on October 26th at the Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore, PA. Before then, the band will play nearly 20 more shows across the Eastern United States, including festivals and headlining performances in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.

Town Mountain invites fans to be part of this final chapter, promising the same passion and electrifying energy that have defined their performances since day one.

“Who knows what the future holds, but thank you for being part of the ride,” the country group concluded. “We are forever grateful.”

Town Mountain Built a Loyal Fanbase of Country Music Lovers

Town Mountain, formed in 2005, has spent nearly two decades touring and building a loyal fanbase. Known for hits like “Firebound Road” and “Seasons Don’t Change,” the Asheville-based band blends bluegrass, Americana, country, and folk. With albums like Southern Crescent and Lines in the Levee, they honor Appalachian roots while expanding their sound.

Of course, fans of the country group weren’t thrilled by the news. However, they still showed their support in the comments section.

“What an amazing run, y’all! Always enjoy seeing y’all and catching up out in the wild!” one fan wrote. “You guys rule. Will always be a fan,” another onlooker insisted.

“Damn…. Wrap this run up strong. Town Mountain lives forever in our hearts,” a third fan offered.

Town Mountain’s future beyond their fall tour remains uncertain. However, fans are sure to savor these last dates as they what for what’s to come from the group.