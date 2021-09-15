Could Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Be The Next Chip & Joanna?

Is Jonathan Scott planning a new television series with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel? The home decorator became a household name thanks to Property Brothers, but it looks like he’s been toying with an idea try to recreate the success of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Here’s what’s going on.

A Quick Refresher

Scott and Deschanel started dating at the end of 2019 after meeting on Carpool Karaoke. Covid meant they’ve had plenty of time to get acquainted, and it looks like it’s all sunshine and rainbows. The two regularly post cute photos and videos together to Instagram.

In a recent interview with ET, Scott and his brother Drew Scott sat down to discuss, among other things, Jonathan’s relationship. He joked, “I know I am dating up!… It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations.” The two were promoting their new series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, where the brothers help celebrities build homes for their friends.

New Show Happening?

Jonathan revealed an interesting idea for a new television show. He says Drew came up with an original series for Jonathan and Deschanel. “Drew actually came up with a good concept, because Zooey is obsessed with real estate… It’s a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses … and fix them up.”

It may sound odd to allow the Property Brothers to renovate your home simply on a whim, but Jonathan has thought that through. He said, “Is someone going to say no if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, ‘Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!'”

Gaines-esque?

The setup of this show sounds vaguely like Fixer Upper, the show that turned Chip and Joanna Gaines from renovators to moguls. Joanna and Chip would find a house in need of renovations for their clients, and they would turn the “worst house on the best block” into a beautiful place to live. It’s a tried and true formula, and could lead Deschanel to the coveted title of “HGTV star.”

The Scott’s know the Gaines’ well. Many fans ponder which pair is truly the best at flipping homes. The Scott’s are worth staggeringly more than Chip and Joanna Gaines, and yet another successful series would only bring home more bacon. It’s best to take this series idea with a grain of salt, Scott’s got multiple shows to film and Deschanel is an in-demand star in her own right. However, if Deschanel is keen to do it, this could be another hit show in the making.