Could Peloton Cause A Heart Attack? Company Responds To ‘Sex And The City’ Death

Sex and the City fans got a big shock after watching the premiere episode of the show’s sequel And Just Like That… when a main character was killed off. Major spoilers are ahead, so if you haven’t watched the first episode yet, beware!

Did A Peloton Bike Cause This Character’s Death?

Mr. Big, Carrie’s primary love interest throughout the show and two movies suffers a fatal heart attack after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride. The fitness company was quick to issue a statement about the show’s storyline and defend its equipment.

In the second episode of the show, it’s mentioned that Mr. Big had heart problems, but his doctor had signed off on the strenuous workout plan. However, Peloton’s cardiologist is saying the exercise bike isn’t what would have killed him.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Suzanna Steinbaum. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” she continued. “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

“More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications,” Steinbaum explained “And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

Why Mr. Big Was Killed Off

Fans of the show were more shocked about who died, not how. After it was announced Kim Cattrall would not be returning to her role of Samantha, many speculated that her character would be killed off to explain the absence. Many were excited to see how Mr. Big and Carrie’s relationship evolved as the characters had gotten older.

“Are you telling me after 17 years, the only thing the writers could think of was to kill off Mr. Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?!” one disappointed viewer tweeted. However, the character’s death can be explained by the actor who plays him, Chris Noth.

The actor recently told The Guardian that initially he had not wanted to return for And Just Like That… either, worried that it would just be a rehash of old storylines. He only agreed to join the cast after showrunner Michael Patrick King told him that Mr. Big would die in the first episode.

Even though many are disappointed by Noth’s departure, they are glad he agreed to be part of the show at all. Also, his character’s death opens up a whole new world of storylines for the HBO Max show.

