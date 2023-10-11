Could Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Replace Vanna White On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’? White Seems To Think So!

While Wheel Of Fortune will be in a transition period as Pat Sajak films his final season, Vanna White isn’t concerned about the game show’s future.

Though longtime co-host Pat Sajak announced his departure from the show in June, we might be seeing a lot more of his family on Wheel in the future.

Instagram

Maggie Sajak, Pat’s daughter, currently serves as a social media correspondent for the show. She made her first Wheel debut as a baby and has been a familiar face on viewers’ screens for several years. According to Pat, it would only be right for his daughter to follow in his footsteps.

Pat explained to E!, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason. She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

This year, Maggie, 28, made her hosting debut on Wheel, temporarily filling in for Vanna White. White also seems to believe the co-host’s daughter is fit for television screens.

The co-host explained, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

Instagram

Recently, White extended her contract on Wheel through the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Joining the show in 1982, the co-host has only missed a handful of tapings of the show. Most recently, White was absent after she contracted COVID.

“I think she’s good for our show,” White added.

The Future of Wheel After Sajak’s Retirement

Sajak announced his retirement earlier this year following his 42-year run on the show.

Regarding his time on Wheel, Sajak reminisced, “It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Media personality Ryan Seacrest is teaming up with White to take over the game show’s hosting duties, and fans shouldn’t expect to miss a beat in gameplay.

Episodes starring the show’s new co-host will kick off in September 2024. If fans are lucky, Maggie Sajak may make an appearance, too.