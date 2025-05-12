Costco Quietly Discontinues Disneyland Vacation Packages

Although it has been helping its members book Disneyland vacation packages for quite some time, Costco has quietly stopped making reservations to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

On its website, Costco Travel announced that it is not accepting new reservations for Disneyland Resort. However, for guests who have already booked their trips, don’t panic!

The website states, “Guests with existing packages through 2025 can still modify their reservations by calling (877) 849-2730.”

While Disneyland reservations are currently on hold, Costco Travel is still offering packages for other Disney Parks and locations, including:

Adventures by Disney

Aulani, a Disney Resort

Disney Cruise Line

Disney World

Costco Travel hasn’t released a statement about the sudden change.

Disneyland Fans Speculate What Led to the Changes

Following the news that Costco Travel has stopped booking Disneyland packages, the theme park’s fans took to Reddit to discuss the changes.

“I don’t see this being discussed anywhere,” one fan wrote. “Earlier this week, everything was working normally as I went to price out a September trip.”

Another fan pointed out that the change could be related to the highly anticipated ticket-only deal that Costco would have on May 19.

“When they announced that, it seemed like the nature of the relationship could be shifting (maybe a contract was over),” the fan wrote. “I found that when I priced packages through Costco, I would often get better deals directly through the hotel and purchasing tickets through GAT.”

They then pointed out, “The Costco gift card was nice, but it didn’t make up the difference. It’s a redundant space, so I think I would actually prefer Costco to focus on just tickets. The ticket deal they outlined is extremely good – I’m hoping it’s for a longer term and doesn’t end in August like the exciting summer 70th deal, but we will see!”

The fan was referring to a 3-day Park Hopper ticket that was announced last month. It would cost $449.99 and include park hopping, a Lightning Lane multi-pass, and a $30 dining credit.

