Corey Feldman Criticizes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Allegedly Having ‘Toxic’ Behind-the-Scenes Culture  

Not the experience he was expecting, Corey Feldman accused Dancing With the Stars of having a “toxic” behind-the-scenes environment.

While recently appearing on the Gurvey’s Law radio show, the Goonies star reflected on his short-lived time on the dance competition show, admitting it was not without any drama.

“There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes,” he explained, per Daily Mail. “Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Feldman further declared, “It’s the worst, like, most toxic.”

Corey Feldman appeared on this season of Dancing With the Stars with pro dancer Jenna Johnson. The pair was sent home during week two’s double elimination after their cha-cha dance to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

Feldman also pointed out, “On the set, everybody gets along. Everybody’s great. Everybody’s happy. You’re working hard. You don’t even have time to look up. You’re just working.”

Things Took a Turn For Corey Feldman After His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner’s Brother-in-Law Claimed She Had a ‘Really Difficult’ Time With Him

Continuing to speak about his time on Dancing With the Stars, Corey Feldman discussed his reaction to Jenna Johnson’s brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, telling the Daily Mail that the pro dancer had a “really difficult” time with the actor on the show.

“You start reading these things in the paper,” he said. “Like, ‘This person’s mad at this person.’ ‘These people aren’t talking to each other.’ Or, ‘Are people working hard enough?’ ‘Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac, it’s so difficult to work with [him].’”

Feldman further claimed that he asked Johnson about the “really difficult” time remark. When asked, she allegedly rolled her eyes and said, “It’s just Max. Don’t pay attention to him. He just wants attention.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” the actor said.

Feldman has since issued a statement to PEOPLE clarifying his comments on the radio show. “I want to make it absolutely clear that my experience on Dancing with the Stars has been positive,” he stated. “Everyone associated with the show — from my fellow cast members to the pros, crew and production team — has treated me with nothing but kindness, support and respect.”

He then pointed out, “The issues I was referring to have nothing to do with the show itself. They relate to the outside commentary, rumors, and individuals who are no longer directly involved with DWTS but still feel entitled to weigh in and create unnecessary drama.”

Regarding his return to the Ballroom for the season finale, Feldman added, “I’m looking forward to getting back to rehearsals this week and can’t wait to dance with Jenna again. The DWTS family has been wonderful, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of it.”