Cora Sue Collins, Former Child Star in Classic Movies, Has Died

Cora Sue Collins, a child actress in the Golden Age of Hollywood who starred alongside legends like Greta Garbo and Bette Davis, has passed away.

Collins died on Sunday at her Beverly Hills home due to complications from a stroke, her daughter, Susie Krieser, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She turned 98 just days before, on April 19.

#RIP, Cora Sue Collins, child actress at MGM during the 1930s. Cora Sue celebrated her 98th birthday just 10 days ago. pic.twitter.com/dm2NioLRor — ClassicMovieDigest (@ClassicMovieDig) April 29, 2025

Per THR, Collins portrayed younger versions of several iconic actresses throughout her career. She appeared as a young Claudette Colbert in Torch Singer (1933), a young Frances Dee (at age 4!) in The Strange Case of Clara Deane (1932) and Keep ‘Em Rolling (1934), a young Loretta Young in Caravan (1934), a young Merle Oberon in The Dark Angel (1935), and a young Lynn Bari in Blood and Sand (1941).

Collins also played William Powell and Myrna Loy’s daughter in Evelyn Prentice (1934), portrayed Amy Lawrence in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938), appeared in the original Magnificent Obsession (1935) alongside Irene Dunne and her crush Robert Taylor, and was one of Bette Davis’ students at an American girls’ school in All This, and Heaven Too (1940).

Cora Sue Collins Formed a Life Long Bond with Greta Garbo

Meanwhile, the child star forged a deep bond with Greta Garbo.

Garbo handpicked Collins to portray her younger self in Queen Christina (1933), and the pair reunited on screen in Anna Karenina (1935). The famously private star frequently welcomed Collins into her opulent MGM studio suite for afternoon tea—though Collins preferred milk—and their friendship endured until Garbo’s passing in 1990.

Between 1932 and 1945, she appeared in an impressive 49 films before stepping away from acting. Her final on-screen performance was in the 1945 film Week-End at the Waldorf.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) paid tribute to the former Hollywood child star.

“We say goodbye to celebrated child star Cora Sue Collins,” TCM began in their tribute on Instagram.

TCM went on to thank Collins “for the many times we spent with her at various events and the TCM Classic Film Festival, where she generously shared stories of her life and career. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” the network concluded.

Just last year, Collins walked the red carpet at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival.

She is survived by her daughter, her son Trey, and her stepdaughter Theresa. Her legacy also lives on through her grandchildren—James, Kevin, Keith, and Michael—and her great-grandchildren, Jarett, Nate, Lilly, Mimi, and Jack.