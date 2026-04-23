Controversial Rapper Released From Prison

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from federal prison after serving a short sentence tied to violations of his supervised release.

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The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, walked free on April 3, 2026, after spending approximately three months in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Authorities had ordered him to serve the sentence after he admitted to violating the terms of his federal probation.

Court records show that Hernandez pleaded guilty to multiple violations, including possessing controlled substances and committing an assault while under supervision. Prosecutors argued that his actions breached the conditions imposed following earlier federal cases, prompting the court to impose a custodial sentence rather than additional probation alone.

Hernandez has long drawn attention for both his music career and his legal troubles. He rose to prominence in 2017 with viral hits and a distinctive public image, but he also faced a series of criminal cases, including a high-profile federal racketeering prosecution in 2018. In that case, he cooperated with authorities and testified against members of a gang, a move that helped reduce his sentence but also generated backlash within the hip-hop community.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Finally Out Of Prison

The most recent prison term stemmed from conduct that occurred while he remained under court supervision following his earlier release. Officials said the violations included drug-related offenses involving substances such as cocaine and MDMA, which ultimately led to the three-month sentence he served earlier this year.

Following his release, Hernandez must comply with strict conditions to remain out of custody. These requirements include avoiding drugs, staying away from certain individuals, and participating in treatment and monitoring programs. Authorities have warned that any further violations could result in additional prison time.

Reports indicate that Hernandez wasted little time returning to public life after leaving custody, quickly resuming social activities and appearances. His release has reignited public discussion about his career, legal history, and the broader issue of repeat violations among high-profile figures under supervision.

Despite ongoing controversy, Hernandez remains an active figure in the music industry, with a career defined as much by legal battles and public scrutiny as by commercial success.