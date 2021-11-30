Controversial ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who Caused Backlash Reveals ‘Biggest Regret’ About His ‘Superchamp’ Run

Jeopardy! super champ Matt Amodio is sharing his biggest regret about his time on the quiz show: not getting to meet host Ken Jennings. In a Newsweek interview with Amodio, the contestant talked about life after his hot streak on the game show and what he wants to do next.

Amodio: ‘I’m Still Wanted Out There’

“Everything after Jeopardy! is still a lot livelier than I anticipated,” Amodio said. “I had very much expected my Jeopardy! run to end and for life to go back to normal 24 hours later. That’s not been the case. I didn’t think anyone would still care what I have to say, but I’ve been getting various speaking and appearance requests and that has been fun because it reminds me that I’m still wanted out there.”

He also talked about the online love he has received from fans: “I am aware that there is a group of lively female members of the “Amodio Rodeo” on Twitter. But again, I am flattered. I’m also extremely entertained. Some of my fans are just hilarious; they’re very smart people making it a fun time for everybody. The Twitter marriage proposals are continuing at about the same frequency as they were before, but I haven’t received any in person.”

His Biggest Regret

Even though the show has brought him fame, Amodio still regrets not winning long enough to get to meet Jennings, a Jeopardy! star even before he nabbed the hosting gig. Jennings holds the record for highest winnings from regular season play with $2,520,700. Amodio ended his run with a cool $1,518,601.

“I loved being on Jeopardy! but one of the biggest regrets I have is missing out on meeting Ken Jennings,” Amodio said. “If I had kept winning a little bit, I would have made some more money and had some more fame, but really, I would have gotten to meet Ken as host. That’s always going to be hard. I’m holding out hope that whether it’s on the Jeopardy! stage or somewhere else, at some point our paths will cross.”

The Strange Controversy Amodio Caused

Amodio stirred up some controversy while appearing on the show, and for a reason that had some casual viewers scratching their heads. When answering questions, Amodio would always begin with “what is….” even when the answer referred to a person. While it was perfectly within the Jeopardy! rules, hardcore viewers of the show were displeased with Amodio’s “robotic” answering style.

The trivia wiz will come back for the show’s Tournament of Champions and, while excited, Amodio is still nervous. “There are some nerves about the Tournament of Champions because I won’t have played Jeopardy! in a while and there will be some people who are less rusty. Also, I will be up against very smart people. I’ve watched them play! So, I’ll go in just trying to be as calm and prepared as possible.”

Here Are Some Amazing Gift Ideas For The Holidays

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals