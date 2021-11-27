Controversial Comeback Trends We Secretly Love

Hair and beauty trends come and go, but some boomerang their way back into fashion, no matter how controversial they once were. Even popular new trends, which we’ll likely see again in the next decade, are polarizing in their own way.

The younger generation is bringing back trends from the 90s and Y2K and the results are getting a mixed reaction. One such trend is coming back in a big way thanks to all the celebrities who’ve rocked the once-trashed hairstyle

Speaking of hairstyles, one that has people talking, and not always in a good way, is the new “Wolf” haircut. Made famous by stars like Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, this style is designed with medium-length hair in mind, which is why it’s become so popular.

Moving down the face slightly, we encountered a new eyebrow trend that’s actually kind of old. Just like low-rise jeans and skorts, some big-name celebrities and influencers have brought pencil-thin eyebrows back into fashion.

We thought we’d seen the last of some of these styles, but with a new generation breathing new life into them, we can get behind these revisited trends.

’90s Hair Trend Making A Comeback

(@joansmalls / Instagram)

Other beloved 90s trends, like flannel shirts and bike shorts, have all enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to Generation Z, but yet another trend has made a comeback. Crimping used to be all the rage, but fell out of fashion shortly after hitting a peak. Now it’s making the rounds again on a new generation of influencers who gave the style a new lease on life.

Check out the big names rocking with their locks crimped, and learn more about a tool perfect for trying the look out yourself, by clicking here.

‘Wolf’ Haircut: Newest, Controversial Trend For Medium-Length Hair

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Have medium-length hair and up for a wild new haircut? The “wolf” haircut, which is an unholy union between a bob, a mullet, and a shag, might be the wild look you’ve been searching for. Made famous recently by Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, this look has taken off on Tik Tok and other social media platforms populated by Gen Z.

Get a better look at the style and see if it’s the one for you through here.

Controversial Eyebrow Trend Back In Style

(Geinz Angelina/Shutterstock.com)

Thick brows have been the trend in recent years thanks to celebrities like Cara Delevingne, but now the reverse has come back into fashion. Supermodel Bella Hadid has effectively restarted the pencil-thin eyebrow trend after she was spotted sporting the once-controversial look.

Check out the origins of the trend and how to safely pull off the look yourself by clicking the link here.