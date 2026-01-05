Controversial Actor Seeks Financial Help From Fans After Failing to Pay Nearly $60,000 in Rent

Controversial actor Mickey Rourke is turning to his devoted fans for help with covering nearly $60,000 in back rent.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liya-Joelle Jones, a friend of the actor and a member of his management team, has launched a GoFundMe to help him pay $59,100 in owed rent and prevent eviction.

“Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.”

The fundraiser is raising funds to cover back rent and help the actor become financially stable.

“The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet,” the description points out. “Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference.”

Jones also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about launching the online fundraiser. “Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help.”

It was further reported that the actor received a three-day eviction notice on Dec. 18. He had signed the lease for the rental in early 2025 and was paying $5,200 a month. However, the rent was later raised to $7,000 per month.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $72,500 from nearly 2,000 donations.

The Actor Made Headlines in a Negative Way Last Year

2025 wasn’t the year for Mickey Rourke. The actor was booted from the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in April for “instances of unacceptable behavior” and “inappropriate language.”

The final incident that led to the eviction involved Rourke’s housemate, former Love Island star Chris Hughes. Although there was no physical altercation, the production team decided to permanently kick him out.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,” a spokesperson confirmed at the time.

The actor had received a “formal warning” after his “unacceptable language and behavior towards housemate JoJo Siwa.

Siwa accused Rourke of being homophobic towards her by making comments about her sexuality. He also stated he would “vote the lesbian out very quick.”

Following an uncomfortable exchange about the Dance Moms alum’s sexuality, Rourke apologized. “I want to apologize,” he said to Siwa. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it.”

Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, later threatened legal action against the Celebrity Big Brother production. She claimed the show disrespected the actor by “publicly embarrassing him” and refusing to pay him his dues.

“There’s no question that when Big Brother booked Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image,” Hines said at the time.









