Mickey Rourke Pursues Legal Action Against ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After His Removal From the Reality TV Show

Shortly after his not-so-shocking removal from the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, Mickey Rourke announced he is pursuing legal action against the reality TV show.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to People, Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, spoke out about his early eviction and involuntary departure from the Celebrity Big Brother UK house. She claimed that the show disrespected the actor by “publicly embarrassing him” and refusing to pay him his dues.

“There’s no question that when Big Brother book Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image,” Hines stated.

She then noted that the show knew Rourke’s presence would be “explosive, controversial, and attention-grabbing.”

“That’s exactly what they got,” Hines pointed out. “And more.”

She further alleged that the show had “promoted his provocation personally,” which is something the actor is known for.

“In our discussions, Big Brother was made aware of Mickey Rourke’s background and lifestyle,” Hines continued. “Yet rather than handle it professionally, they took it too far, publicly embarrassing him and using his removal as a marketing tool. That’s not just unprofessional; it’s deeply disrespectful and damaging.”

Hines also pointed out that Big Brother refused to pay Rourke his full agreed-upon fee for appearing on the show. “His legal team is currently pursuing the matter,” she said.

The actor’s manager then said that Big Brother’s use of his “name and image” is “an insult to a true cinematic icon” after a “long and accomplished career.”

“It disregards his legacy and crosses the line of basic respect,” she added. “Both within the industry and on a personal level.”

Mickey Rourke Was Removed From ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ After a Series of Inappropriate Behavior

As previously reported, Mickey Rourke was removed from the show after “instances of inappropriate behavior” and “inappropriate language.”

The final incident that led to the show removing Rourke involved former Love Island star Chris Hughes. While there was no physical altercation, the production crew decided that enough was enough.

Before the altercation with Hughes, viewers watched in dismay as Rourke used “unacceptable language and behavior” towards another housemate, JoJo Siwa. The former Dance Moms star accused the actor of being homophobic towards her by making comments about her sexuality.

While chatting with Siwa, Rourke asked her if she “likes girls or boys.” When she responded that she likes girls and her partner was non-binary, he said, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

She replied, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay. And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.

Along with saying that he would “vote the lesbian out very quickly,” Rourke used the f-slur at some point, then gestured to Siwa and said, “I’m not talking about you.”

After being kicked off the show, Rourke stated he was “ashamed” of his behavior. “I did wrong. I apologize,” he said. “You know, I stepped over the line, and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life.”

Rourke further shared, “I wish I would have had better self-control. I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there.”

He then added, “Maybe some feelings got hurt, or maybe others have feelings about someone getting upset. But you know, I’m sorry about that.”