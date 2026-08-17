Connie Britton Reacts to ‘Nashville’ Co-Star Hayden Panettiere’s Death

Connie Britton, who starred with Hayden Panettiere on the show Nashville for five seasons, has posted about her costar’s death.

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Sharing a series of pictures from their time on the show, including one featuring Reba McEntire on Instagram, Britton also shared a sweet message.

“This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright,” she wrote. “I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now. 💔”

Photo: Connie Britton/Instagram

Britton played Rayna James, a country music superstar who was on the other side of her heyday. Panettiere played Juliette Barnes, a rising star, and Rayna’s main rival. Over the course of the series, the two characters learn to work together and become partners.

Singer Sheryl Crow commented on Britton’s post, writing “💔💔💔”

Actress Kimberly Williams Paisley, who also appeared on Nashville, wrote “💔💔💔💔”

“Such a devastating loss💔 this is how I’ll remember her too,” Chris Carmack, who also starred on Nashville for all six seasons, wrote.

Fans of the show also chimed in, sharing their sadness and professing their love for the show.

“Way too young 💔😢 I just finished watching Nashville for the 2nd time. You 2 were my absolute favorites. Rest in peace Hayden 🙏 🪽”

“Currently watching Nashville again, while crying, my heart is with you in the whole cast ❤️‍🩹”

“Rayna & Juliette forever. This show helped me through one of the darkest periods of my life and it means everything to me. Sending you so much love. Queens of country ❤️”

“Been thinking of you today @conniebritton and the marvelous way you two ladies worked together on the show. I loved every episode. So sorry for your loss. She was a bright shining star, for sure. So sad. 🎶🎤🎵⭐️🙏🏻😢”