congresswoman-lauren-boebert-speaks-out-about-allegations-made-against-her-son

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert is speaking out after reports surfaced that her son, Tyler, is facing a misdemeanor citation for child abuse.

According to a Colorado media outlet, Westword, Boebert’s eldest son was cited for “criminal negligence” after an incident involving his young son on Jul. 11. The court summons revealed that “no death or injury occurred” at the time of the incident. However, the citation was issued by the Windsor Police Department (WPD).

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lauren Boebert released a statement on the citation against her son. “Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year. Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

Tyler welcomed his son when he was 17. Boebert proudly announced she was going to be a grandmother at the age of 36.

“Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop, there’s some fear that arises,” she said at the time. “Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,’ He said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?'”

“I said yes, I did,” she noted. “He said, ‘Well then, it’s hereditary.”

Boebert pointed out that she wasn’t concerned about what others would say about the situation. However, she admitted to being worried if Tyler and the mother of his child “would choose life.”

“And they did,” she added. “And we are so proud of them.”

Lauren Boebert’s Son Experienced Legal Woes in 2024

The child abuse misdemeanor incident comes more than a year after Lauren Boebert’s son was arrested for felony charges. He was connected to a string of property thefts and vehicle trespasses.

At the time, the Rifle Police Department announced Tyler was facing numerous charges. Among the charges were “four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.”

Boebert also spoke out about the situation. “I love my son, Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man,” she said. “And the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling,” the congresswoman continued. “And, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”

“I will never give up on him, and I will continue to be there for him,” she added.