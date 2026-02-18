Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Son Faces Child Abuse Charges After His Toddler Wandered Away From Her Home

The son of Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing child abuse charges after his 2-year-old son recently wandered away from the politician’s residence.

According to 9NEWS, this was the second time the child had wandered away from Boebert’s home in seven months, leading to her son, Tyler, being hit with a second child abuse charge.

While speaking to the media outlet, the congresswoman stated there was “no excuse” for what happened and that she is “very frustrated” by the incident.

Boebert stated that the incident occurred last weekend while she was attending an event within her district. Although his father was “watching him” at the time, the child somehow got out of the residence, which is near a lake.

“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him,” Boebert explained. “And authorities were called as a precaution.”

The Windsor Police Department confirmed that Tyler was cited on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury.

The Congresswoman’s Son Will Be Heading to Trial in April For the Same Charges from a Similar Incident

Tyler is currently set to go to trial on the same charge stemming from a similar incident this past summer.

The congresswoman also released a statement about the incident.

“Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year,” she stated. “Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

Boebert previously shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother in her late 30s.

“Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop,” she said. “There’s some fear that arises.”

She then spoke about how her son told her about the pregnancy.

“Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?'”

“I said yes, I did,” she noted. “He said, ‘Well then, it’s hereditary.”

Tyler was 17 when his son was born. Following the birth, Boebert’s son experienced some run-ins with the law. He was notably connected to a string of property thefts and vehicle trespasses. He received multiple charges, including four felony counts of Criminal Possession of ID Documents.