congressman-allegedly-assaulted-during-the-2026-sundance-film-festival

Florida Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost was allegedly assaulted while attending the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, over the weekend.

In a statement on X, Frost revealed more details about the attack. “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested, and I am okay.”

He then added, “Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident.”

A source close to the situation told Variety that the man who attacked the congressman was arrested at Park City’s High West Saloon on Friday. The incident occurred in the restaurant’s restroom. He allegedly told others in the bathroom that he was proud of being “white” before punching Frost in the face.

Security detailed the man, and law enforcement arrested him.

The Man Who Attacked the Congressman At the Sundance Film Festival Has Been Identified

The Park City Police Department has since identified the man who attacked the congressman at the Sundance Film Festival as Christian Young. A department spokesperson confirmed an officer arrived at High West Saloon just after midnight on Friday and conducted an investigation.

The officer determined that Young “unlawfully entered a private party” after being turned away at the front door.

“Once inside the saloon, Young assaulted Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost and a female who was attending the private event,” the spokesperson stated.

Following his arrest, Young was booked into the Summit County Jail. He was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of simple assault.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have come to Frost’s defense on social media.

“I am horrified by the attack on Congressman Maxwell Frost,” U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X. “Grateful that he is okay, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place. The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted. Hate and political violence has no place in our country, and the entire House Democratic Caucus family stands with Maxwell.”

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava also spoke out in support of Frost. “We are deeply disturbed by the reported assault on Congressman Maxwell Frost at an event during the Sundance Film Festival. “Violence and hate have no place in our society, and we condemn any attack motivated by racism or intimidation in the strongest terms.”