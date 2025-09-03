Comedy Star’s Fans Raise Massive Sum for Him After He Was Diagnosed With Cancerous Tumors

Weeks after announcing the return of his cancerous tumors, comedy star Keith Leak Jr. reveals his fans have raised funds for his treatment.

In a recent Instagram post, Leak revealed that his fans had raised $330,000 for him. “This last week has been filled with so much love. To raise $330K and counting in such a short period of time is beyond crazy in all the best ways. Thanks to everyone who donated, prayed, sent kind words, and shared my story. It feels good to know ppl care about my life when at times I lost hope.”

Late last month, Leak announced that his cancer had returned a little over two years after his 10-inch gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) was removed. He was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after his doctor discovered the tumor, which is found in the digestive system.

“As many of you know, my cancer has returned,” he revealed. “The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 large-sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver).”

The comedy star further revealed that the tumors were cancerous. He pointed out that he was “taking it a day at a time and staying hopeful.”

Two months before finding out about the latest cancerous tumors, Leak stated that he was “pretty sure” his cancer had returned.

“I do not feel good, y’all. I’m pretty sure my tumor has come back,” he told his Double Take podcast co-host, Noah Grossman. “I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow.”

Fans Help the Comedy Star With Medical Bills Through GoFundMe

Just after Leak revealed his cancer had returned, Grossman launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for his treatments

“It is with a heavy heart we are having to create this fundraiser for Keith,” Grossman wrote. “His cancer is back. Keith has received the results of his scans and can now confirm the return of four cancerous tumors. two are located near his diaphragm and two on his liver. He will need daily medicine, weekly labs, monthly scans, and possibly more surgeries.”

Grossman further shared that all the donations would go directly to Leak for him to use for his treatments and other needs as he battles the cancer.

“Your contribution or spreading the word about this fundraiser is monumentally helpful and can quite literally save his life,” Grossman then added. “Please help our friend! THANK YOU!”



