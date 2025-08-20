Actor’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘The Doctor Found 4 New Tumors’

A little over two years after he had a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) removed and he was deemed cancer-free, a beloved comedic actor revealed the disease has returned.

Smosh star Keith Leak Jr. took to his Instagram account this week to reveal the bad news. “As many of you know, my cancer has returned,” the actor revealed. “The doctor found 4 new tumors (2 large sized tumors in my diaphragm and 2 more smaller tumors on my liver).”

The actor was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after his doctor discovered a 10-inch Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), which is found in the digestive system. While speaking out about the diagnosis, Leak Jr. said the tumor was cancerous and he was “taking it a day at a time and staying hopeful,” noting it was considered treatable.

Leak Jr. underwent more testing and had the tumor removed in July 2023. Following the procedure, the actor declared that he “kicked cancer’s a–.”

He then spoke out about his health one year after the surgery. “I gave up on this cancer journey so many times, but I never quit,” he said in July 2024. “Celebrating my healing one day at a time.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the actor as he continues his cancer battle.

In a late June episode of his Double Take podcast, Leak Jr. stated he was “pretty sure” his tumor returned.

“I do not feel good, y’all. I’m pretty sure my tumor has come back,” he told his podcast co-host, Noah Grossman. “I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow.”

Referring to his tumor as “Amelie,” the actor said, “Amelie is back. Amelie part two is back for sure y’alll.”

Speaking about the symptoms he was experiencing, Leak Jr. said “sometimes it’s hard to walk” and “get out of bed.” He also has pain in his neck.

“As light as I’m trying to make it now, y’all, if you guys knew how I truly felt on the inside, it wouldn’t be a laughing matter,” he admitted. “But we’re here!” Let’s pod!”