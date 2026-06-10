comedy-culinary-personality-reveals-he-nearly-died-in-rafting-accident

Comedy/culinary personality Trevor Evarts recently revealed he nearly died in a whitewater rafting accident when he was a teenager.

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While appearing on Smosh Alike‘s Assumptions, Evarts detailed the situation.

“Well, I guess as a teenager, I had a very, like, near-death experience,” he explained. “And I guess, you could say it was because I was being stupid.”

Evarts then shared that he went whitewater rafting in class four rapids and got stuck underwater.

“So it was kind of, the river was taking a left turn,” he recalled. “And there was kind of, like, it sped up going into this turn. And the main part of the river was like, very shallow, and there were lots of rocks, and there was this kind of narrow passage that you had to take.”

Evarts, who has also appeared regularly on Mythical Kitchen’s YouTube channel, further pointed out that rafters have to hit the passage with speed. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

“We went up and just like spilled out,” he said. “And it was me and my dad. And so I immediately got like sucked under water.”

Evarts noted that he was stuck at his hips and unable to move. “It was the craziest thing, just like water rushing. I can’t just… It’s just like pounding water around my head.”

Evarts Somehow Was Able to Wiggle Free

Luckily for him, Evarts said he somehow wiggled free and floated back up. However, there was an issue with the life jacket he was wearing.

“I was wearing a life jacket, but got stuck back down,” he said. “[I] hit my head on a rock.”

Evarts pointed out that he still has a scar on his head from the accident.

Unfortunately, Evarts’ situation did not improve. He further recalled his foot getting stuck between two rocks.

“We were wearing like wetsuits,” he said. “And I had a little boot on, and I slipped my foot out of the boot. And then [I] was able to go downtiver and get off the side.”

Evarts pointed out that he and his father were in Oregon’s Owyhee River when the accident occurred.

“It was brutal,” he said. “It was awful because we’re just out in the middle of nowhere. It’s not like we can just pull off. So I had a whole nothing day of being on the raft.”

Evarts then stated, “I was one boot short, so my foot was just super cold. And I was just like sitting in this raft like, ‘I just have to get through this and get off this river because I almost died and I don’t want to be here.'”

“Fish are like, ‘Whoa, cool. A boot,” he jokingly added.