Capt. Sully, Hero Pilot, Reveals Heartbreaking Medical Diagnosis

Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the hero pilot who landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009, has shared a devastating health diagnosis.

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“I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease,” the 75-year-old told PEOPLE earlier today (July 14).

“It is early stage,” the retired pilot continued. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disorder that gradually impairs memory and cognitive skills. It is the most common cause of dementia, and there is currently no cure.

On Jan. 15, 2009, Sullenberger became a national hero after saving 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549. Shortly after taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, both engines failed following a bird strike. Within four minutes, Sullenberger and his crew determined that reaching an airport wasn’t feasible and executed an emergency water landing on the Hudson River. All passengers and crew were successfully evacuated and rescued by first responders.

The landing became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson” and was depicted in the 2016 film Sully.

Capt. Sully Hopes Sharing His Diagnosis Helps Others

Since his diagnosis, Sullenberger has realized how widespread Alzheimer’s is. More than 7 million Americans live with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Sullenberger hopes that sharing his diagnosis encourages others facing the condition to speak out.

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger at the Paley Museum, January 2024. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that ‘courage can be contagious,’ and on that day it helped everyone band together to get everyone off that airplane successfully,” he shared. “Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together.”