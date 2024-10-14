Comedian-&-late-night-TV-show-host-Mike-Bullard-dead-at-67

Canadian comedian and late-night TV show host Mike Bullard has died. He was 67 years old. Bullard was found dead on Friday at a residence where he was staying.

According to City News, the 67-year-old stand-up was found by a friend. The cause of death is still being investigated. Bullard’s brother, Chuck Jackson, said that he did have health problems, though. PopCulture later reported that his friends and family suspect that he may have had a heart attack.

Jackson has said that there are no funeral arrangements as of now, but that the family may hold a celebration of life once they are all able to get together. The family is now using this time to process Bullard’s death and grieve privately.

Bullard will be remembered for his ongoing stand-up career, along with the two late-night talk shows that he’s hosted. The first, called “Open Mike With Mike Bullard” ran between 1997 and 2003, and the second, “The Mike Bullard Show”, only ran between 2003 and 2004.

Remembering Comedian Mike Bullard

According to an interview with Yuk Yuk’s comedy club chain co-founder Mark Breslin, Bullard had his mind set on being a talk show host. He says of Bullard, “That’s interesting because most comics want the headliner spots, but Mike wanted the MC spots because he knew that was the best way to train to be a talk-show host.”

Bullard’s success while hosting “Open Mike With Mike Bullard” led him to win two Gemini awards. He also received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 for his volunteer work, according to Global News.

Some people paid tribute to the late talk show host online following the news of his death. Journalist Justine Teplycky posted on LinkedIn saying, “Mike was a force of nature in Canada’s world of comedy, late-night TV, and radio. I will miss you, my friend. Will never forget the laughs.”