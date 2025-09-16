Comedian Feels ‘Dejected’ at Upcoming Baby Possibly Being Male, Says ‘Men Have Just Antagonized Me All Life’

Comedian Katherine Ryan has expressed her disappointment about her upcoming baby possibly being a boy.

Videos by Suggest

Knowing the comedian, however, she’s likely simply making a joke.

Katherine Ryan, 42, is a Canadian comedian married to Bobby Kootstra. Motherhood is not a new prospect for her, considering her three children: Violet, 16, Fred, 4, and Fenna, 2. Considering her past pregnancies, Ryan believes her next kid may be a boy.

The TV star recently spoke to Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman when she visited Heart Breakfast in July. There, she made numerous jokes about how much men antagonize her, leading to her dread about her baby’s sex.

“I have to say that I can’t ever complain post first trimester, I’m quite big, so I think it might be a boy,” she said. “I’m feeling dejected about that, because men have just antagonized me all my life, even before they’re born.”

Katherine Ryan doesn’t know the gender of the baby by choice. “It’s always a surprise and I love that, it’s vintage,” she said when explaining why she “never” knows that detail about her babies.

To validate her gender disappointment, she pointed toward her current son, who is already giving her grief.

Katherine Ryan Already Dealing With A Toxic Male Baby

She continued the joke by detailing how her current son, Fred, is accosting her already.

“You know what it is, my son is a toxic male,” she joked. “He’s four years old and he always wants to fight me, I drove him to nursery the other day, he sat behind me and he had a sword held to my throat for a while.”

Something I’m sure parents out there relate to heavily.

“Like, whose giving you weapons?” she asked, beside herself. “I didn’t grow up with brothers, so it’s been an adjustment for me. But I love him, he’s a very special guy.”

After having watched Katherine Ryan tear up the room in 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, this dry humor is very familiar. I can’t wait to see if she truly will give birth to another boy, or if the pattern will break.