Famed Comedian Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Being a ‘Mean Girl’ Towards Her

Years after Ellen DeGeneres was accused of bullying employees, a comedian recently spoke about how the former talk show host had treated her in the past.

While appearing on The Kelly Mantle Show, Margaret Cho accused Ellen DeGeneres of being “really weird and not nice” to her for “most” of her career. She also referred to DeGeneres as “like a mean girl” who has “always had negative feelings” towards her because her girlfriends liked her.

Cho then said that DeGeneres acted as if they had just met when she appeared on the talk show. Cho noted the behavior was weird because she had opened for DeGeneres in the 1980s.

“That’s weird,” Cho said about DeGeneres’ behavior. “We go way back.”

Cho further spoke about when David Bowie appeared on the fellow comedian’s talk show and spoke “at length” about her and her wardrobe because she had seen him perform the night before.

However, Cho said DeGeneres cut the discussion out of the show. “Which made me so mad,” Cho continued, referring to the move as “so rude.”

“I don’t know if it was personal – maybe it was [cut] for time – but still,” Cho added. “I’m going to take it personally.”

Ellen DeGeneres Experienced a Career Downfall After the Employee Accusations

Ellen DeGeneres’ famous self-titled talk show ran from 2003 to 2022. In 2020, numerous current and former employees accused the comedian of “racism, fear, and intimidation” actions behind the scenes.

DeGeneres spoke out about the accusations, stating that “things happened” at the studio that “never should have happened.”

“I take that very seriously,” she said at the time. “And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

DeGeneres addressed the situation last fall for her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. She stated she was “kicked out of show business” because she’s “mean.”

The comedian also said that she went to therapy to deal with “all the hatred” she received during the scandal.

“It was not a common situation for a therapist to deal with,” she said. “At one point, my therapist said, ‘Ellen, where do you get this idea that everyone hates you?’ I said, ‘Well, New York Times, Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly – I think Elmo may have said something recent on an episode of Sesame Street.“