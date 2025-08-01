Comedian Dies Suddenly at 63: RIP to Ray DeJon

Comedian, Video Music Box veteran, and esteemed comedy club owner and promoter Ray DeJon has died.

The New York City native passed away on July 15, just one day shy of his 64th birthday, according to The New York Post.

The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed. He had been promoting a comedy roast scheduled for July 16 at his Brooklyn comedy club, 275 Park Laffaholics. The event was set to be hosted by comedian Talent and R&B artist Jimmy Cozier.

The news of his death was announced on the Instagram page of VJ Ralph McDaniels’ Video Music Box, a music video show that has aired for 42 years, featuring hip-hop and R&B videos. DeJon was one of its hosts over the years.

“I am sad to announce the passing of our Video Music Box family @raydejon. My condolences to his entire family. Ray Dejon will be missed,” the caption read.

In 2023, DeJon made history by opening 275 Park Laffaholics, Brooklyn’s first Black-owned comedy and live music venue. DeJon has also had the privilege of interviewing music legends such as Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys.

Ray DeJon’s Sister Reaches Out to Fans Following His Death

Evelyn Delacruz, DeJon’s grieving sister, expressed her devastation and disbelief over the comedian’s sudden passing in a heartfelt social media post.

“Thank you, everyone, for reaching out to me and my siblings and his children and family, just ask for privacy at this devastating time,” Delacruz wrote on Instagram.

“We will let everyone know when services will be held. We are all completely heartbroken. His birthday is tomorrow. Sleep in paradise, my beautiful brother Ray DeJon Jr.”

Meanwhile, fans mourned in the comments section in DeJon’s funeral announcement on Instagram.

“Brooklyn will never be the same,” one fan wrote. “You followed your own principles while also assisting others in finding their strength,” a second fan added.

“Great guy, fun and funny and well respected,” comedian and actor Mike Epps also wrote.

DeJon, who had previously battled a stroke and overcome addiction, shared his journey of perseverance and recovery, according to The Sun. He spoke candidly about his sobriety, revealing that his health struggles had left him paralyzed. However, with the help of medication, he was able to regain movement in his limbs.

Beyond his comedy career, DeJon dedicated significant time to supporting young adults in overcoming substance abuse challenges.