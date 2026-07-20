Comedian Dies of Reported Heart Attack: Allah Rakha Was 50

Pakistani comedian and stage performer Allah Rakha, widely known by his stage names “Pepsi” and “Pani Puri,” has died at the age of 50 after reportedly suffering a heart attack during the recording of a television program.

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Allah Rakha was a celebrated comedian and stage performer whose one-man comedy shows and parody performances earned him a loyal fan base.

According to Pakistani media reports, Allah Rakha collapsed while filming a show in Lahore. Crew members rushed him to a hospital in critical condition after he suffered a reported cardiac arrest. Doctors later confirmed his death despite emergency treatment.

His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Television host and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider announced the news through an Instagram Story, saying the comedian suffered a fatal heart attack during the recording session.

Allah Rakha Was Pakistan’s Answer To The King of Pop

Allah Rakha built a strong following through his energetic stage performances, stand-up comedy, and parody acts.

Audiences recognized him for his distinctive comic style and memorable impersonations, including performances inspired by pop star Michael Jackson. His work earned him the nickname “Pakistan’s Michael Jackson” among many fans.

He also appeared in stage plays, films, and comedy programs on private television channels. His performances made him a familiar face for audiences across the country, and he remained active in entertainment throughout his career.

SAMAA TV reported that funeral prayers took place on Monday evening. Family members, relatives, fellow artists, and friends attended the service before mourners buried him at a cemetery near Mohini Road in Lahore.

News of Allah Rakha’s death spread quickly on social media, where fellow entertainers and fans shared tributes and expressed sorrow over the loss. Many remembered him as a performer who brought laughter to audiences through his comedy and stage presence.

Allah Rakha leaves behind a legacy of comedy that entertained audiences through live performances, television appearances, and theatrical productions. His career spanned years of work in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, where he earned recognition for his humor, mimicry, and ability to connect with audiences through performance.