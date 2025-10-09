Comedian Dies of Possible Heart Attack Amidst Inspiring Comeback: Jung Se-hyup Was 41

Comedian Jung Se-hyup, beloved internationally for his “Chow Chow” dog character, has passed away suddenly.

The 41-year-old, who had recently overcome leukemia, died Monday night, according to Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper.

“The exact cause of death is not yet confirmed, but it is unrelated to leukemia and is presumed to be cardiac arrest,” the Korea Broadcasting Comedians Association said, per the outlet.

According to Soompi, acquaintances and industry sources reported that Jung Se-hyup was with a friend when he suddenly experienced chest pain and had trouble breathing. He was rushed to a nearby emergency room but ultimately passed away.

“After arriving at the emergency room, he was talking to the doctor when he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest,” a friend of the comedian explained, according to the outlet. “Although the medical staff immediately administered CPR and other emergency treatment, he was ultimately unable to recover.”

Jung Se-hyup Successfully Battled Cancer and Returned to Comedy Before His Sudden Passing

Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Jung Se-hyup revealed in a 2022 YouTube livestream that he had overcome leukemia after a five-year battle and a bone marrow transplant.

The comedian had recently been actively recording for the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s Gag Concert. Last month, he also attended the funeral procession of the fellow comedian, the late Jeon Yoo-seong, sharing laughter with colleagues.

Jung Se-hyup debuted in 2008 as a 10th-generation special comedian at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). He gained recognition through shows like People Searching for Laughter and Gag Tonight. His “Chow Chow” character, performed in a dog costume on Gag Tonight – Hao Chow, was particularly popular.

Since last year, he had resumed his activities by returning to Gag Concert. He recently brought back his “Chow Chow” character for the show’s “Battle of the Century” segment, 13 years after he first performed it.

The Gag Concert team shared their condolences on official social media. “We express our deepest sympathies for the sudden passing of Jung Se-hyup,” they wrote, adding, “May he rest in peace.”

The comedian’s funeral was held in Room 2 at Hambaeksan Funeral Hall in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. The burial took place on Thursday morning at his final resting place, Hambaeksan Memorial Park.